City of Spokane: Move boats, trailers off of streets before snow season

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow season is right around the corner and the City of Spokane is asking the public to take an easy step to prepare.

Parking Services is asking people to move any non-passenger vehicles out of the road before snow starts to fall. This includes recreational vehicles, boats and trailers. Obstructions like basketball hoops should also be removed from the right-of-way.

City code restricts RVs, boats and trailers from being parked on the street for more than 24 continuous hours.

“Responding to snow requires a collaboration between the City and its citizens,” said Street Director Clint Harris. “Recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers are large obstacles that make it difficult for our plow drivers to effectively move snow and give citizens a safe and reliable path.”

Parking Services team members will be going across the city to educate people about on-street parking rules and will dedicate resources to solve complaints about them.

