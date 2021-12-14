City of Spokane looks to approve new Office of Civil Rights, Equity and Inclusion

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council could vote Monday night to prioritize conversations about civil rights.

The council is proposing an Office of Civil Rights, Equity and Inclusion. It’s something activists in the community have pushed for years.

They hope this office will address problems like attacks on people of color and things many might not notice, like everyday discrimination.

“For far too long this community has allowed hateful incidences to take place and there’s not been an adequate city response to those,” said Anwar Peace, a member of the Spokane Human Rights Commission.

He says that also goes for investigating and educating the community. Peace believes the new office will be a step towards the healing process, something he finds necessary for people like him, who have experienced attacks firsthand.

“I personally have been called the N-word in this town, to my face, on three separate occasions and that was considered status quo in the neighborhood,” Peace said.

He also remembers when a white supremacist group came to town. Peace says they used intimidation tactics that went on for nine months.

“The aspect that this hate was allowed to linger in our town is the direct cause of the synagogue being attacked,” Peace said.

READ: ‘An act of terrorism’: Spokane County Human Rights Task Force denounces hate crime at Temple Beth Shalom

Now, Peace and others are hoping a fully funded and staffed office will help address these types of problems.

Activists say it’s easy to notice high-profile cases. But there are also little cases that are underreported, like housing and employment discrimination.

“The Office of Equity and Inclusion that we have in mind are very multifaceted for this reason because there are many forms of discrimination and inequities that we will need to address in the city of Spokane,” said Pu-Yan Lam, member of Greater Spokane Progress.

The effort has been four years in the making and now 50 organizations support the proposal.

“It is exciting to see how the community comes together and shares the same vision,” Lam said.

The city has proposed three people to staff the office, but members of the community say they want to see that number at six.

