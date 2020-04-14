City of Spokane launches utility bill assistance for local businesses

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has launched a utility bill assistance program for local businesses affected by the sweeping COVID-19 closures.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order has kept tens of thousands of people in their homes, and local businesses have either closed shop or have seen a huge dropoff in revenue.

The City says this program is meant to help them.

“We are hopeful that this new program will provide some relief to businesses as they prepare for the future,” says Mayor Nadine Woodward. “Our work to help businesses in the City is designed to fill gaps that national and state programs have missed. Our City utility charges fall into one of those gaps.”

According to the City, businesses can request a deferral for up to three months of water, sewer, stormwater and garbage payments, with an arrangement to pay those bills—without interest—over the next six to 12 months.

The arrangements will be tailored to each business, the City says.

