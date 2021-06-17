Woodward orders investigation into accusations of racism against city administrator

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered an investigation into allegations of racist treatment made by outgoing housing official Cupid Alexander.

Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Thursday the city’s legal and human resources teams will be working with an outside firm to investigate the claims.

Alexander is the director of the city’s Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human, and earlier this week announced he will be resigning from his role. In an email obtained by 4 News Now, he accused City Administrator Johnnie Perkins of mistreating him because of his race.

“The allegations raised in an email yesterday morning are very serious and carry implications for our organization and community,” Woodward said. “We are taking immediate steps to determine the facts and it will require the City to seek outside assistance to conduct that investigation. Employees and the public needs to know that if they raise concerns they will be taken seriously.”

The outside firm has not been identified yet.

