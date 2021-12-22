City of Spokane launches increased plow effort to clear area roads

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has launched an increased plowing effort to clear Wednesday morning snow.

According to the City, this approach is designed to adapt to changing weather conditions. Snow is forecast to turn to rain later Wednesday.

The City said snow teams are plowing, sanding and deicing in arterials and will move into residential areas that need plowing. Crews will start on residential hill areas this evening.

More crews from water and wastewater will join the plowing efforts.

Plows in residential areas will use snow gates to avoid leaving berms at the end of driveways as much as possible. The City said it has 17 pieces of equipment outfitted with those gates.

You can check crews’ progress here.

