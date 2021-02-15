City of Spokane launches full-city plow

A plow truck clears snow in North Spokane Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has launched a full-city plow as snow continues to fall.

City crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week until they plow all streets within city limits. Additional crews from the water and wastewater departments will also be a part of plowing efforts.

Under the city’s snow response plan, it should take about three days to complete the full-city plow, but additional snowfall could extend the time it takes to complete that work.

Crews are proceeding with plowing in arterials Monday morning and afternoon, and teams will be deployed to residential areas at 5:30 p.m. starting in hill areas.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows. This is to allow plow drivers to do a better job of clearing snow in neighborhoods and to complete their work more efficiently.

The latest updates on which streets are being plowed can be found on the city’s plow map.

The city also asks citizens to clear a 36-inch pedestrian path on sidewalks. Seniors or disabled individuals can call 311 to connect with resources for shoveling sidewalks.

