City of Spokane launches full-city plow, expected to take three days to clear snow

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has launched a full-city plow, meaning crews will be out 24 hours a day, seven days a week until all streets have been cleared.

The Inland Northwest is getting covered in all that snow we missed this fall—the National Weather Service is predicting between 6-8 inches by the time the storm passes. With this comes driving hazards and a whole lot of shoveling.

According to the city, additional crews from water and wastewater will be out helping clear the roads; there will be more than 50 pieces of equipment out working.

The city says this full-city plow will take around three days to finish, depending on if that snow keeps falling.

Currently, crews are plowing arterials. Around 5:30 p.m. they will start plowing residential roads starting in the hill areas. Residents are asked to park their cars on the odd-number side of their streets and clear a three-foot wide walking path on their sidewalks.

You can find more information, including the city’s plow map, on the City of Spokane website.

