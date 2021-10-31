City of Spokane fully reopens Sprague Ave

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sprague Avenue is now fully open.

The City of Spokane reopened Sprague from Division to Grant Streets over the weekend, marking the completion of a years-long series of projects that revitalized the road between Division and Stone.

“We are excited to welcome travelers back through this section of East Sprague, and we thank the businesses for their patience once again,” said Marlene Feist, Director of Public Works. “With this project, we are completing improvements to a nearly 2-mile section of Sprague that runs through the South University District and the Sprague Union District, bringing new opportunity and growth.”

The City invested more than $11 million into the construction of the East Sprague corridor.

The project has included a rebuild of the street, repair and replacement of water and sewer mains, upgraded sidewalks, new lighting and landscaping, as well as updated bus stops. It also included the construction of the University District Gateway Bridge and extension of the Ben Burr Trail.

