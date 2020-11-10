City of Spokane focusing snow removal efforts on arterials, hills and bridges

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Plows and sanders have been deployed across the City of Spokane as new snow continues to fall.

In a tweet, the city said crews are working on arterials, with a focus on hills and bridges.

Marlene Feist with Public Works said things are going well and most arterials are already bare and wet at this point. Some slick spots have been reported on side streets.

📍 17th Ave on the South Hill, heading toward S Southeast Blvd. A lot of these arterials had us slipping and sliding a little bit. Give yourself time this morning! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/w243dy9AnW — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 10, 2020

The city tracks its snow removal through an online map here; but the map is only activated during a full-city plow event.

