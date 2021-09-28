City of Spokane finalizes year-round shelter contact with the Guardians Foundation

City of Spokane finalizes year-round shelter contact with the Guardians Foundation COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– A year-round shelter contract to help those in need has been finalized.

The City of Spokane announced Monday it had finalized a contract with the Guardians Foundation to operate a night-by-night drop-in and day-use shelter with wrap-around services. It will be at the city’s Cannon Street location.

The Guardian Foundation isn’t new to lending a hand to the people of Spokane. It has been operating a similar program to meet COVID-related needs for more than a year under the pandemic emergency. Now, it will formally begin as the year-round operator starting Oct. 1.

The city said moving to a year-round contract helps make sure the people who use the shelter know what to expect. It also helps the provider plan better for their staffing needs.

“Stability and predictability are critically important when it comes to establishing the trust and relationships that help people take their next steps out of homelessness,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Finalizing this arrangement continues uninterrupted the connection to services and the staff who are working to get those individuals housed.”

The Guardians was picked through a public request-for-proposals process completed this summer to provide services for single adults and households without children. The City Council approved the contract, which runs through June 30, at its meeting Monday.

Here’s what daytime services will be included:

Outreach and referral services for employment, housing, behavioral health, substance abuse, and other resources.

Case management

Transportation

Temporary storage for personal belongings

The Cannon Street location as also just remodeled last year. It has a restroom, shower and laundry space.

The $1.85 million contract is for 72 adults, three meals a day, and a point of contact for real-time shelter availability to help direct those in need of services or sheltering.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.