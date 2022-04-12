City of Spokane eyes E. Trent property for new homeless shelter

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is negotiating a lease to open a new homeless shelter at a property on E. Trent Ave near N. Havana St.

4 News Now first reported about the proposed shelter after obtaining a document sent by the city to neighboring businesses. The city issued a press release regarding the proposal shortly after.

The proposed shelter building, located at 4320 E. Trent, has more than 33,000 square feet of indoor space. It will serve adult men and women, and operate 24 hours a day.

Proposals from potential contract shelter operators are undergoing final review. Both the lease and shelter operator contract are subject to City Council approval.

Homeless Shelter 4320 E Trent by Erin Robinson on Scribd

“Spokane is in agreement that a sidewalk, field, or vehicle out in the elements is not a healthy or humane place for anyone,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We are adding hundreds of new spaces for people to sleep indoors, connect to critical services, and take that next step toward stability.”

The city has been searching for a shelter location for months. Woodward was looking for a space outside of the downtown core, that is away from a school or daycare, is not in a residential neighborhood and is on a bus line.

About 100 locations were evaluated as potential spots, including property near Rowan and Florida. Those plans were quickly scrapped following pushback from neighboring businesses.

“Rules and expectations of those using the space will be strictly enforced,” the city said.

The city promised it would work with neighbors to develop a security plan onsite and build security coverage areas and timing based on neighborhood feedback.

The city hopes to open the shelter this month, but a specific date is dependent on the lease and completion of tenant improvements.

READ: ‘Not a safe place’: Police say crime is up 58% near Camp Hope, business owners overwhelmed with damage

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.