City of Spokane ending curbside yard waste collection on December 4

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — If there is any yard work you still need to take care of, you have a little over three weeks to do it—the City of Spokane is suspending their yard waste curbside collection for the season on December 4.

The City’s Clean Green yard waste collection runs yearly between March and November. Customers can fill the 96-gallon cart with all manner of yard waste and food scraps—everything from leaves and branches to poultry and dairy products.

People still looking to compost and recycle after the Clean Green service is suspended can bring their yard and food waste to the Waste to Energy facility year-round.

The City says the Clean Green service will be $17.79 per month in 2021. You can sign up for the service by calling 3-1-1.

