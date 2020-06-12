City of Spokane dog parks reopen

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Does Fido want to go to the park? Now, he can!

The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday that dog parks have reopened. They have been closed since early on in the pandemic.

The parks department is now working to remove the eco blocks placed at High Bridge Dog Park and is bringing trash cans back.

The city operates two dog parks; the SpokAnimal dog park at High Bridge Park and a smaller one near the intersection of Riverside and Sprague.

