City of Spokane dedicates $4 million for street maintenance in commercial areas

by Will Wixey

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward proposed, and the City Council approved a $4 million package for street maintenance work.

The projects are expected to aid the economy and support commercial areas around the community. As part of the Mayor’s economic development priority, the package includes grind and overlay work on streets in commercial areas in all the Council Districts.

“This investment is designed to improve areas that contribute to our local economy and address damage from truck and bus traffic,” said Mayor Woodward. “We also will send this work out to our private contracting community to support local, private-sector jobs.”

The package needs budget approval from the Council, but funding is available from other projects that have been delayed or postponed during the pandemic.

Design work begins this spring with work to go out to bid later this year. For 2022, the City plans about $80 million in public infrastructure construction to improve streets, pedestrian and bicycle routes, and water and sewer systems.

“Improving our transportation system, especially around these commercial areas, will help our community as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” said Council Member Lori Kinnear.

