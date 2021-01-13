City of Spokane crews working to clean up storm damage, ask people to avoid city parks

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 130 trees fell in Spokane parks during Wednesday’s windstorm and the City has received even more reports of downed trees and branches across the community.

Crews are working to clean up damage from the storm and provided an update on the their response:

City Parks : With more than 130 downed trees, the City is asking people to avoid parks until staff evaluate conditions. Some trees and broken branches remain at risk of falling. Some trees have been completely uprooted and could have impacted underground utilities.

: With more than 130 downed trees, the City is asking people to avoid parks until staff evaluate conditions. Some trees and broken branches remain at risk of falling. Some trees have been completely uprooted and could have impacted underground utilities. Blocked arterials: Crews are prioritizing opening blocked arterials. Once that work is done, crews will shift their focus to opening blocked residential streets, then will move to general tree debris removal from streets. Trees that fall on private property are the responsibility of property owners.

Crews are prioritizing opening blocked arterials. Once that work is done, crews will shift their focus to opening blocked residential streets, then will move to general tree debris removal from streets. Garbage: Some garbage customers were missed Wednesday. If your garbage or recycling collection was missed, leave your cart out for now. Crews will complete their routes throughout the day and will return to service in areas blocked by downed trees and power lines.

Some garbage customers were missed Wednesday. If your garbage or recycling collection was missed, leave your cart out for now. Crews will complete their routes throughout the day and will return to service in areas blocked by downed trees and power lines. Intersections without power: Treat these as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.

Treat these as a four-way stop and proceed with caution. Homeless shelters : Shelter space is available for those who need it.

: Shelter space is available for those who need it. Activities : The Numerica Skate Ribbon will not open Wednesday and the Farmer’s Market in the Riverfront Park Pavilion has been canceled.

: The Numerica Skate Ribbon will not open Wednesday and the Farmer’s Market in the Riverfront Park Pavilion has been canceled. The Spokane Public Library has canceled all curbside pickup for Wednesday.

People can call 311 to report trees blocking roads. If a tree is entangled in a power line, call Avista at 1-800-227-9187.

The City is also offering free tree debris disposal. Click here for more information.

“Our first responders and public safety teams, along with many crews from Avista, have been hard at work assisting our citizens throughout the day,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We have more work ahead, but once again, we have come together as a community to quickly address what is needed.”

