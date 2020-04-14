City of Spokane continues road work with private contractors, may accelerate additional projects

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has continued work on local road projects amid the state’s stay home order.

“The City of Spokane is going full speed ahead with road construction this season,” said City Council President Breean Beggs.

Under the order, most construction is deemed unessential. However, construction related to a public entity or preventing unsafe conditions is permitted.

Beggs said the city has continued with planned projects and is now looking to accelerate additional projects if the budget allows. He mentioned it is easier to complete projects as fewer people are on the roads.

Beggs said moving forward on these projects is a way for the city to help put money into the local economy. He said almost all of the construction is being done through private contractors.

A formal announcement will be made if the city moves forward with new road work.

