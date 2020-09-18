City of Spokane closes temporary ‘safer air’ shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane closed the temporary “safer air center” on Friday morning.

The shelter opened last Saturday night due to heavy smoke and hazardous air quality across the region, which has since been upgraded to the unhealthy range and is expected to improve throughout the weekend.

The drop-in center has operated 24 hours a day at the Spokane Convention Center and was always set to close once the air quality index dropped below 250.

According to City Spokesman Brian Coddington, more than 200 people used the center over the past few days.

City Community, Housing and Human Services staff will coordinate with shelter providers and outreach staff to communicate and transition patrons out of the facility. The regional safer air center supplemented those facilities while the smoke remained at or above very unhealthy levels.

Spokane Fire Department paramedics will also continue to check on at-risk groups via the 911 system.

