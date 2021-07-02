City of Spokane cancels fireworks shows due to fire danger

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fourth of July fireworks shows at Dwight Merkel, Ferris High School, Avista Stadium and Plante’s Ferry have been cancelled due to fire danger.

The City of Spokane announced the decision Thursday, and said a separate fireworks show will be held at a later date.

“Safety is always at the forefront, and in consultation with our regional public safety officials, we’re looking forward to bringing the community a fireworks celebration when conditions are more favorable,” said Parks & Rec director Garrett Jones.

Fire officials warn that drought, unseasonably dry conditions and record-breaking heat are recipes for disastrous fires, and any fireworks accidents could quickly spiral into wildfires that will be extremely difficult to control.

“We have incredible regional public safety teams, and we know resources are taxed right now. Postponing the shows is the right decision for our community, and we can’t wait to come together again soon to enjoy fireworks when it’s safer to do so,” said Otto Klein, Senior VP of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club.

