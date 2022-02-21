City of Spokane announces temporary shelter space ahead of bitter cold snap

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane has announced plans for temporary shelter space as frigid temperatures move into the region.

Temperatures are expected to dip into single digits overnight over the next few days.

A release from the city says about five dozen new spaces are being temporarily added to the shelter system for the upcoming cold snap. This is being done through a combination of “hoteling and expansion strategies.”

A contract for hotel space has been expanded through a new partnership beginning Monday night. People at the Cannon Street shelter will be referred to these spaces to open up access to 40 low-barrier beds at the shelter.

The Union Gospel Mission will also make 14 emergency weather beds available for women during the bitter cold temperatures.

The city is also finalizing a process to seek proposals to contract for the operation of a location that would be opened on an as-needed basis to meet extreme cold, heat and air quality needs. A location has not been finalized.

The city says a separate search for a new permanent shelter location that is in this year’s budget is also ongoing.

“We share everyone’s sense of urgency to meet the needs in our community,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “That’s why our City teams have been working nonstop to continually enhance the shelter system. Partnerships that bring meaningful, lasting solutions take time to come together.”

