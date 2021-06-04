City of Spokane announces new ways to help people experiencing homelessness

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Soon, the streets of downtown could be cleaner. That’s the goal for the City of Spokane while also planning to better help the homeless population get back on their feet.

In a news conference on Thursday, Mayor Nadine Woodward was joined by Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney and several organizations which already help the homeless population.

The city and county say its trying to make better use of the shelters there are now and help people stabilize themselves. The city’s community housing and human services department recommended they use current shelters to help do that.

“The conclusion was that if we utilize the existing capacity in a better way, as we’re announcing today, that’s the way to approach it,” Woodward said. “That’s the way to get more people to exit homelessness.”

One way is to help stabilize the operator of the Cannon Street Shelter, which will is currently being used as a 24 hour shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The Guardians Foundation is currently running the shelter, and has been for the last seven months.

Since January, Mike Shaw, the executive director of the Guardians Foundation, said they’ve helped more than 800 people and served more than 28,000 meals.

“The people that walk up here and they need services and they need services now, this second,” he said. “We stand ready to do that, and we’ve been doing that, and we hope to continue to do that and this location.”

The Guardians Foundations’ contract will soon be up with the City of Spokane to operate the shelter. So now, the city is looking to hire a new operator, hoping to have them sign a multi-year contract rather than switching out operators every year. They want to have continuity and stability there.

Request for proposals will be open starting Friday and will be open for 30 days. The Guardians Foundation’s contract will be extended for 90 days following the June 30th end date so the city has time to seek someone out. The city said The Guardians Foundation is open to apply, too.

In addition to that, The Way Out Shelter on Mission Avenue, will be turned into a “bridge housing shelter,” the city said. The shelter will transition from an overnight shelter to a place to help people find more permanent solutions.

Major Ken Perine, with the Salvation Army, said they’ve been doing that for the people who’ve been staying there.

“We’re really not about housing people for the sake of housing them, but the bridge housing shelter is about housing them and helping them move forward,” he said.

Volunteers of America, which operates shelters such as Hope House and Crosswalk, is partnering with the city in finding a place for young adults ages 18 to 24. Fawn Scott, the CEO of VOA, says that age group has a more particular need, hoping to end the cycle of homelessness.

The Department of Commerce gave a grant to the city to help do this, and the organization is looking for a permanent place near Spokane Community College.

The city’s annual Point-in-Time Count, which was done in January shows that the number of people seeking emergency shelter has “steadily increased” since 2013. The number of people counted as sheltered, the city said, remained flat over the last five years. However, because of the pandemic, the city said they were not able to count how many people were experiencing homelessness, who were not staying in a shelter.

While the city is working to help combat homelessness, it also said it will improve downtown for businesses and the community.

Woodward says they plan to have more people dedicated to cleaning up trash and graffiti as well as partner with other organizations to clean up alleyways and viaducts.

