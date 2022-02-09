City of Spokane adds fencing under Browne Street underpass

Narrower walkway tested on Browne St. viaduct Credit: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– Fences are going up on the sidewalks that run under the Browne Street underpass.

City of Spokane leaders say the fencing is part of its plans to make downtown a “more welcoming place.” The fences will make the sidewalks more narrow so they’ll be easier to clean.

The installation is set to be finished by the end of the week.

The city said on its website it’s also added extra litter crews to high-traffic areas as a way to help clean up downtown.

