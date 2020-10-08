City of Spokane adding red Jump bikes to WheelShare program
SPOKANE, Wash. — Red is the new green!
The City of Spokane announced Thursday that it would be introducing red Jump bikes to its WheelShare program.
The red bikes will be replacing the green Lime bikes, though they are still operated by the Lime app.
Expect to see them on streets before the weekend.
For more information on the city’s WheelShare program, click here.
RELATED: Lime scooters return to Spokane streets, how to ride safely
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.