City of Spokane adding red Jump bikes to WheelShare program

SPOKANE, Wash. — Red is the new green!

The City of Spokane announced Thursday that it would be introducing red Jump bikes to its WheelShare program.

The red bikes will be replacing the green Lime bikes, though they are still operated by the Lime app.

Expect to see them on streets before the weekend.

For more information on the city’s WheelShare program, click here. 

