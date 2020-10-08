City of Spokane adding red Jump bikes to WheelShare program

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Red is the new green!

The City of Spokane announced Thursday that it would be introducing red Jump bikes to its WheelShare program.

The red bikes will be replacing the green Lime bikes, though they are still operated by the Lime app.

Red is the new green! This week, you will start to see red Jump bikes on the streets of Spokane instead of the green @limebike. These bikes are part of the #WheelShare program and operated by the Lime app.🚲 pic.twitter.com/lQPpEG9gpM — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 8, 2020

Expect to see them on streets before the weekend.

