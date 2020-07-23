City of Sandpoint to hold second free mask distribution on Friday

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The City of Sandpoint will hold its second free drive-thru mask distribution on Friday.

The distribution was scheduled to take place last Friday, but the City postponed it when it quickly ran out of masks during the first and had to order more.

All 3,000 masks were given away by 10 a.m. that day.

All are welcome to join the second distribution, scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Travers Park parking lot.

