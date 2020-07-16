City of Sandpoint to hold free face mask distribution Friday
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The City of Sandpoint will be distributing free face masks to residents, business owners and employees on Friday.
The City says they purchased 3,000 masks with CARES Act funding.
Distribution will be at the Travers parking lot at 2102 Pine Street, from 8–10 a.m. and 4–6 p.m. No identification will be required, and each person will get a package of five masks.
