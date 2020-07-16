City of Sandpoint to hold free face mask distribution Friday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The City of Sandpoint will be distributing free face masks to residents, business owners and employees on Friday.

The City says they purchased 3,000 masks with CARES Act funding.

Distribution will be at the Travers parking lot at 2102 Pine Street, from 8–10 a.m. and 4–6 p.m. No identification will be required, and each person will get a package of five masks.

The City of Sandpoint will be hosting a free mask distribution to any community member, Sandpoint business owners or… Posted by City Of Sandpoint on Thursday, July 16, 2020

