City of Sandpoint distributes all 3,000 masks, reschedules afternoon distribution

Erin Robinson by Elenee Dao

SANDPOINT, Idaho – The City of Sandpoint gave away all its free face masks in the Friday morning distribution. It announced it will be giving away more next week.

The city said the response was “overwhelming.” As a result, it gave away all 3,000 masks they purchased with CARES Act funding in a two hour span.

An afternoon distribution was scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but is now rescheduled until next week.

The city said it has more masks on order and will be announcing the date and time for the next event, hoping it will be next Friday.

RELATED: City of Sandpoint to hold free face mask distribution Friday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.