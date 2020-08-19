City of Sandpoint considering possible mask mandate

SANDPOINT, Idaho — People in Sandpoint may soon have to wear a mask when out in public. City Council members plan to discuss a potential mask mandate on Wednesday.

Along with the implementation, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rodnstad would have the authority to issue a public health emergency order that could last up to a week, or until further notice.

The discussion will not be open to public comment, but community members were invited to email feedback by Tuesday at the latest.

If adopted, Sandpoint would not be the first city in Idaho to issue a mask mandate. The City of Moscow implemented one in July, then extended the order through early August.

The Panhandle Health Board also issued a mandate for Kootenai County last month.

