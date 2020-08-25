City of Pullman to hand out free face masks Tuesday

PULLMAN, Wash. — The City of Pullman will hold a free face mask distribution Tuesday afternoon.

Pullman residents are invited to grab a free mask at the Pioneer Center, near Lawson Gardens, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., while supplies last.

The event falls on the same day Whitman County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those new cases, all but one were diagnosed in people under the age of 39. One man between the ages of 40-59 was also diagnosed.

