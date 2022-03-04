City of Moses Lake warns of fake Twitter account

MOSES LAKE, Wash.– Your new Twitter follower might not be who they say they are.

The City of Moses Lake says it filed a complaint to Twitter asking it to take down an account pretending to be the city’s official account. The imposter account is also using the city’s trademarked logo.

“The account is fake and illegally using the City’s name and logo,” City Manager Allison Williams said. “We hope Twitter takes swift and appropriate action to take this page down.”

City leaders said the complaint is under review and were told by Twitter it would take action if the fake account was violating its rules.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.