City of Moses Lake says fake Twitter taken down

MOSES LAKE, Wash.– That follow on Twitter from the City of Moses Lake is the real deal now– if you get one.

The city said the imposster account it warned you about Thursday was removed.

It all started Thursday when the City of Moses Lake posted and said there was a Twitter account out there pretending to be its official page. It was even using the city’s trademarked logo.

“The account is fake and illegally using the City’s name and logo,” City Manager Allison Williams said Thursday. “We hope Twitter takes swift and appropriate action to take this page down.”

PREVIOUS: City of Moses Lake warns of fake Twitter account

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.