City of Moscow warns of another public gathering without masks, social distancing

MOSCOW, Idaho — The City of Moscow is urging people to avoid Friendship Square on Wednesday due to a large gathering without face masks and social distancing.

City supervisor Gary Riedner says they learned from a public Facebook event that this gathering would be taking place—the third event hosted by the same group, which the City says mostly ignored the safety guidelines of their public health emergency order.

“Given the significant increase in daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area, concerns for public and officer safety, and the desire to prevent increased opportunities for community spread, it is strongly recommended that the public stay clear of the area until the end of the advertised gathering,” said Riedner.

The City says that police will monitor the event from a distance and issue citations if violations occur.

Latah County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the month, according to the City. Public Health Idaho North Central District notes that Latah County is listed at a ‘critical risk level’ for COVID-19 transmission.

