City leaders plan to use CARES Act money to help those struggling to pay rent

SPOKANE, Wash. — For many households, the moratorium on evictions is the one thing helping them stay in a home.

“It’s a huge need and anticipated need in our community,” said Sharon Stadelman, Vice President of Crisis Response for Catholic Charities.

Stadelman believes once that’s lifted in October, the need will be even greater.

“So many families and households will be struggling to maintain their housing once those notices come through,” she said.

That’s why the Spokane City Council recently voted for six organizations to receive money from the CARES Act. Three of those organizations will be helping specifically with rental and homeowner assistance.

“This is such an unforeseen trying time, that we want to be good stewards of this money and make sure that we are providing that support to the city,” said Lisa Gardner, Communications Director, Spokane City Council.

The Spokane Workforce Council will get $822,000, Catholic Charities will get $500,000, and $20,000 will go towards Family Promise of Spokane.

The money is for anyone with an income below 80% of the median area income during this pandemic.

“That’s where it’s unique in the sense of providing this opportunity for support for households that previously would not have qualified for rental assistance dollars through other funding means,” said Stadelman.

This chart explains exactly how much you would need to make to qualify. For example, as a single person, you would need to make less than $43,000 to receive assistance.

You also would need to have missed a payment prior to applying.

“We’re looking to be able to just phone screen any of those qualifiers with folks and be able to instantly schedule those appointments to support the household,” Stadelman said.

It’s going to take a couple days for the contracts that were voted on to finalize and be mutually signed. Once the organizations receive the funding, you can contact them directly to see if you qualify.

Contact Information:

Catholic Charities – 509-325-5005

Family Promise Spokane – 509-747-5487

Spokane Workforce Council – 509-960-6255