City hoping to re-open ice ribbon in early March

Elena Gardner by Elena Gardner

Crews are still working to re-open the Riverfront Park Ice Ribbon, which is looking at a re-open date of early March.

A vessel that connects to a compressor cracked and needed to be replaced.

Without this equipment, staff at the ice ribbon were unable to maintain ice, and existing ice was removed from the ribbon.

A new vessel was manufactured and has been installed. It will be safety tested and inspected early next week.

If the new vessel clears testing and inspection, and weather cooperates, Riverfront Park could begin making ice as early as mid-next week. The ice-making process takes at least 4 days.

The City will continue to update on the progress of the repairs.

