City employee run over by skid steer, expected to survive

SPOKANE, Wash.– A city employee who was run over by a skid steer on Tuesday is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Spokane Police say the employees were working on the skid steer when one accidentally hit a lever, causing the other worker to fall under the machine.

Police responded to the scene near Nora and Madison, and are calling it an accident.

