City employee run over by skid steer, expected to survive
SPOKANE, Wash.– A city employee who was run over by a skid steer on Tuesday is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Spokane Police say the employees were working on the skid steer when one accidentally hit a lever, causing the other worker to fall under the machine.
Police responded to the scene near Nora and Madison, and are calling it an accident.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.