City crews working to clear snowy roads
SPOKANE, Wash. — City snow crews worked Monday morning to clear area roads.
The City of Spokane said crews were called in early and had the chance to pre-treat arterials and hills before the snow began to fall.
Drivers were encouraged to allow for extra time and slow down.
The Washington Department of Transportation said its crews were working hard to clear the roads as well.
Traffic was slowed significantly due to road conditions. Several crashes were reported on I-90.
According to the National Weather Service, snow will linger into the mid to late afternoon. About 1 to 2 inches is expected.
Snow was also forecast to hit local mountain passes this week.
