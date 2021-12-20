City crews working to clear snowy roads

by Olivia Roberts

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — City snow crews worked Monday morning to clear area roads.

The City of Spokane said crews were called in early and had the chance to pre-treat arterials and hills before the snow began to fall.

Morning snow crews were called in early and had opportunity to pre-treat arterials and hills before snow began to fall. Drivers should allow for extra time and slow down. #SpokaneStreets — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 20, 2021

Drivers were encouraged to allow for extra time and slow down.

The Washington Department of Transportation said its crews were working hard to clear the roads as well.

Crews are out working hard to clear area roadways this morning. Please make sure to drive for conditions, give crews plenty of space to treat and plow the roadway, and don't crowd the plow. pic.twitter.com/hr25Q70ZIV — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 20, 2021

Traffic was slowed significantly due to road conditions. Several crashes were reported on I-90.

Had a much snowier commute back to Spokane from Spokane Valley after the show! Be careful out there and give the plows space to clear the roads if you see them! ❄️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vG00v3om8M — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 20, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, snow will linger into the mid to late afternoon. About 1 to 2 inches is expected.

An additional winter weather advisory has been issued for the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, and Post Falls through 4PM. Total snow accumulations of 1-3" is possible. pic.twitter.com/YPhY8bdJx2 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 20, 2021

Snow was also forecast to hit local mountain passes this week.

FORECAST: Welcome to a snowy Christmas Week! – Mark

