City crews working to clear snowy roads around Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — City crews worked Monday morning to clear snowy roads around Spokane.
The City of Spokane said street crews were out sanding and deicing primary arterials and hills.
Snow and ice caused several crashes Monday morning.
The Washington Department of Transportation asked drivers to slow down for conditions and to give plows plenty of space.
