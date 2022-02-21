City crews working to clear snowy roads around Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — City crews worked Monday morning to clear snowy roads around Spokane.

The City of Spokane said street crews were out sanding and deicing primary arterials and hills.

Street crews continue to sand and deice primary arterials and hills. Drive with caution if you’re out and about! #SpokaneStreets — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) February 21, 2022

Snow and ice caused several crashes Monday morning.

The Washington Department of Transportation asked drivers to slow down for conditions and to give plows plenty of space.

Good Monday morning. We are starting off with snow and several collision around the Inland Northwest. Please slow down and drive for conditions, give our plows plenty of space and allow extra travel time this morning. pic.twitter.com/dcavzbIwIE — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 21, 2022

