City crews receive 141 reports of downed trees, branches as windstorm winds down

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — City crews received 141 reports of downed trees and branches in the hours following Wednesday’s windstorm.

Winds tore through the region, toppling trees onto cars, homes, and powerlines. One of those trees fell on a car, killing a woman. Another impaled a family’s home, sending one person to the hospital.

The City of Spokane says crews will continue to clear fallen trees from the roadways, prioritizing arterials that are currently blocked. The focus will then turn to residential streets and removing general tree debris from the road.

Additionally, Avista crews say they are working around the clock to restore power to customers who are still in the dark. The company says those efforts will take more than one day to complete.

