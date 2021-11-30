City Council wants input on future of old East Central library building

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council wants your input on what to do with the former East Central public library building.

The library is no longer in use as the new Liberty Park Library opened earlier this month.

On November 8, the council unanimously passed a resolution establishing a community-directed process for determining the future use of the space. A few proposals have already been submitted, but the county wants public input.

“Community conversation is the first step in our multi-phase community engagement process and ThoughtExchange is the perfect tool to start this very important conversation,” said Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson. “We want to hear from impacted community members on the best ways to occupy that space in East Central. Expanding the East 5th Initiative, it’s imperative that we look at community vibrancy by ensuring that we secure an occupant who has a vision of growing East Central.”

“This is a rich opportunity for an occupant to provide a unique and impactful investment for this community,” said Councilman Michael Cathcart. “We are excited to engage with community members in this effort to find out what they want for the space and how it will best serve the residents of East Central and the surrounding area.”

Those looking to provide their input can do so here.

