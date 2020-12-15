City Council unanimously votes to rename Ft. George Wright Dr.

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council has unanimously voted to rename the road that travels past Spokane Falls Community College.

Fort George Wright Drive will soon be renamed to Whistalks Way.

The push to rename the road was lead by tribal members throughout the region. Colonel George Wright led mass genocidal campaigns against indigenous communities in the Inland Northwest in the 1890s.

Council member Betsy Wilkerson said Spokane was ready for the change, and she is glad the Council was able to make it happen.

