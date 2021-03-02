City Council unanimously approves new Spokane Police Guild contract

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s City Council unanimously approved a new contract for the Spokane Police Guild Monday night.

It is a deal that has been years in the making, and means Spokane Police officers will get a long-awaited increase in pay.

PAST COVERAGE: City reaches tentative contract agreement with Spokane Police Guild

It also gives more authority to the Police Ombudsman for investigations into the department.

The contract is a retroactive fix from a contract that expired in 2017, meaning this five year deal will expire at the end of the year.

“Eight years after Spokane voters approved independent civilian police oversight by 69 percent, we finally have achieved a police contract that empowers the Police Ombudsperson to independently investigate all complaints and publish closing reports with policy and training recommendations to reduce future harm,” Council President Breean Beggs said. “I appreciate the community’s long-standing support for this work, the Police Guild’s willingness to engage, the Mayor’s leadership, the Office of Police Ombudsman’s steady work and a united City Council that insisted on the will of the voters.”

The contract still needs to be approved by the Guild’s membership.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.