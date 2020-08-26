City Council to discuss adding fluoride to Spokane’s water during virtual forum

SPOKANE, Wash. — City Council members are holding a virtual forum on Thursday to discuss the possibility of adding fluoride to Spokane’s water supply.

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. and will be open for public testimony. In order to comment, you must sign up between 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Learn more here.

According to the State Department of Health, less than 33% of Spokane County’s population receives dentally significant fluoride levels (meaning between 0.6 and 2.0 mg per liter).

Almost all water contains some levels of naturally occurring fluoride, it reads on the DOH’s website, but those levels are rarely enough to positively impact dental health.

Organizations have been pushing for higher levels of fluoride in city water, especially since school closures during the pandemic have made it harder for students to access dental health programs.

The League of Women Voters will host Thursday’s forum, along with the director of the Office of Drinking Water and water treatment technical advisor for the State DOH.

