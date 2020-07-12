City Council to consider resolution delaying enforcement of ‘mosquito alarm’ ban

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will be considering a resolution to delay the enforcement of banning mosquito alarms on Monday.

The Council previously voted to ban the mosquito alarms, but that decision was vetoed by Mayor Woodward.

This resolution was sponsored by Council President Breean Beggs, which requests the Police Department to refrain from enforcing the prohibition of mosquito alarms for 60 days after the new police precinct opens downtown in July.

“The City Council proudly supports the Spokane Police Department’s new downtown precinct, and wants to provide sufficient time that the new facility to begin operations so that we can see if additional measures or strategies beyond the new facility are needed to keep people of all ages safe and healthy downtown,” reads the resolution.

The City Council will consider the resolution on Monday.

