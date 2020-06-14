City Council to consider banning ‘mosquito alarms’ after months of deferrals

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will once again consider the banning of ‘mosquito alarms’ outside downtown businesses, after deferring the vote multiple times since late 2019.

Council member Kate Burke first drafted a proposal in December 2019 to prohibit the alarms. Over the years, business owners have said the speakers drive loiterers away and give business a boost. Burke, on the other hand, believes the speakers discriminate against young people.

“They’re very loud and obnoxious,” Burke told 4 News Now last year. “It’s not really adding a quality of life that I think is really pleasurable for our community, so I thought, ‘let’s just ban ’em.’”

The City Council considered the proposal in December, but opted to defer the vote to February— then to March, then May, and now to June 15.

