City Council condemns armed militia groups

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council passed a resolution Monday condemning the organization and assembly of armed private militia groups.

It was put forward by councilmembers Karen Stratton and Kate Burke.

The Council listened to testimony regarding the resolution, with one business owner saying these groups intimidated protesters downtown during the many demonstrations this spring and summer.

She also said that they are not protecting property, and if they were, it is not worth more than a human life.

Mark Richard, President and CEO of the Downtown Spokane Partnership, also testified in support of the resolution, saying that militia members with rifles intimidated people.

The Council passed the resolution 6-1, with councilmember Michael Cathcart the only vote of opposition. Cathcart said he could not support the resolution as it would be hard to enforce and could infringe on the rights of individual armed citizens.

Council President Breean Beggs replied by saying the law is clear, and the only thing that needs to be proved is that people with guns are marching on other people.

