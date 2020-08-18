City Council approves $2.9M in CARES Act funding for local agencies

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council unanimously approved $2.9 million in CARES Act funding to local organizations.

This is the first of two rounds of economic support funding to address COVID-19 impacts in Spokane.

RELATED: These are the organizations that will receive Spokane’s CARES Act funds

“The vast need and creative proposals made our grant allocation process quite challenging in selecting the organizations for the first round of funding,” said City Council President Breean Beggs. “I am happy that we are now distributing the funds that Congress and Governor Inslee gave us to help our community with direct financial assistance. I look forward to seeing additional innovative proposals come forward in the second round of funding proposals.”

Organizations that received a slice of the funding include Catholic Charities, Spokane Workforce Council and Family Promise of Spokane’s rent assistance programs, Geocko Inc. dba LiveStories’ small business grant program, the Spokane Arts Commission, and Community Minded Enterprises’ childcare support program.

“Childcare, rental assistance and small businesses have consistently experienced financial pressure points during the pandemic,” said council member Betsy Wilkerson. “Providing funding to these organizations is a step in releasing that financial pressure.”

A second round of CARES Act funding is expected in the following weeks, with up to $6 million available for local organizations. Agencies interested in applying for funding can visit the City of Spokane website here.

RELATED: Spokane County allocates $10M in CARES Act funding to help small businesses with operating costs

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.