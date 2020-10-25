City continues tree removal ahead of another freezing night in Spokane

SPOKANE. Wash. — City crews will continue to clear Spokane’s roads on Sunday, two days after a storm swept throughout the region, toppling trees and power lines throughout the Inland Northwest.

The City of Spokane says crews will spend the day deicing arterials and plowing residential areas. Tree removal efforts will also continue.

Chilly temperatures are expected to continue, with Spokane’s lows reaching 14 degrees on Sunday. Things will start to warm up by the end of the week with above normal temps forecasted for the beginning of November.

Here's a look at all the low temperatures forecast for tonight into Monday morning. For many locations it will be colder than this morning, however the winds will be significantly lighter. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/gwETHdPTzc — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 25, 2020

