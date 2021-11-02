City backtracks, says Sprague Ave will fully reopen Wednesday morning

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is backtracking and now saying Sprague Ave will be fully open by Wednesday.

The city prematurely sent a release on Sunday saying the final project was complete and the road had reopened. But, that wasn’t the case.

The city said Monday evening there were construction items discovered that required attention, therefore delaying the full reopening.

The revitalization project has taken four years. It has included street repairs, water and sewer main replacements, and sidewalk upgrades.

RELATED: ‘It’s been a long haul’: Business owners excited about Sprague Ave reopening

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.