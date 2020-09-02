Cindy Louise Brown

Cindy Louise Brown, 66

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, Cindy Louise Brown, 66, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away August 1, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. She was born January 19, 1954 in Bismarck, North Dakota; Cindy was the daughter of Merlin and Ethel (Welch) Miller.

Cindy attended schools in North Dakota and moved to this area in 1980 from Seattle.

Cindy married David Brown on January 24, 1980 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Cindy had first served as manager for gas stations in Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota. After moving to the Silver Valley, Cindy managed the Silver Spoon Restaurant of Kellogg for twenty-nine years.

Cindy loved and enjoyed her family and friends, ceramics and baking.

Cindy is survived by her husband David “Dave” Brown of the family home of Pinehurst; three children Cathy (Brad) Currier of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Derick Brown of Pinehurst and Darius Brown of Post Falls, Idaho; five grandchildren Josie, Abby, Sydney, Aiden and Madi; her parents Armon and Ethel Schuler of Bismarck, North Dakota; three sisters Marcia Barnes of Bismarck, North Dakota, Cheryl Sorrell of Abilene, Kansas and Ambre Haas of Bismarck, North Dakota; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Cindy was preceded in death by her Father Merlin Miller, two brothers and one sister.

Inurnment will be held at a family cemetery in North Dakota. You may share your memories of Cindy and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with local arrangements.