Cindy Lee Therrian, 64

Cindy Lee Therrian, 64, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away August 16, 2020 at the family home of Osburn. She was born November 10, 1955 in Wallace, Idaho; Cindy was the daughter of Larry and Mary Louise (Mix) Loftis.

Cindy has lived in the Silver Valley all of her life. She attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1974.

Cindy was united in marriage to Darryl Therrian on September 16, 1972 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; in September they would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary; they were best friends, partners and lovers.

Cindy was owner and operator with Darryl, of the Silver Lantern Drive-In of Wallace for twenty plus years; they also owned and operated the Lucky Miner Used Cars of Wallace and Kellogg for thirty-three years. She also served in the ministry of the Osburn Christian Center for thirty years, where Darryl serves as minister.

Cindy served as a volunteer for teaching reading to students at the Osburn Elementary. She also was a member of the Chaplain Corp for the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office for five years.

In her younger years, Cindy enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. In later years, she enjoyed collecting shells, rocks, walking the beach, reading and flower gardening; Cindy was an avid Gonzaga Bulldog fan. Her family and family traditions were most important to her; a family member’s birthday was a most special celebration with their favorite requested dinner prepared by Cindy. Holidays were also very special with words of thanks always expressed by everyone.

Cindy is survived by her beloved husband Darryl Therrian of the family home of Osburn; two children Lisa (Tony) Configliacco of Pinehurst, Idaho, Paul Therrian of Osburn, Idaho; six grandchildren Samantha Evans, Kayla, Anna and Sofia Configliacco, Irie and Molly Therrian; one brother Jack Loftis of Astoria, Oregon; two sisters Carole Krizeneski of Laguna Vista, Texas and Patsy Sheldon of Moscow, Idaho; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Jerry and James and two sisters Sheri and Shirley.

A Celebration of Cindy’s Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Silver Valley Christian Academy, 525 W. Cameron Ave. Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Cindy and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com