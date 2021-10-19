Cindy Lea Barney

by Obituaries

Cindy Lea Barney (64) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on October 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 22, 1957, to Arlie “Buck” and Audrey (Nedrow) Page in Lewiston, ID.

Cindy loved riding her Harley, camping, hunting, fishing, and being with her family. Anywhere she went, she made friends with whoever she met. Although she has gone to be with her heavenly father, she was also an angel here on earth. Her smile was contagious, and she was just as beautiful on the inside as she was the outside.

Cindy leaves behind the love of her life, husband Shane Barney, her two sons Chad Armitage and TJ Armitage, sisters Debbie Howard and Chris Duclos, three grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart, cousin Deloris Meyers, Aunt Marge Samson, and other family members. We will miss you sweetheart, and we know you are in the arms of Jesus.

A memorial celebration of Cindy’s life will be held later this spring.

