Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome new son

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family has grown by one.

The couple welcomed their new son, Win Harrison Wilson, on Thursday. The happy baby boy weighs eight pounds and one ounce.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/tZv4ukNqXQ — Ciara (@ciara) July 24, 2020

The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess, together in 2017. They also care for Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship.

