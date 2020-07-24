Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome new son
Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family has grown by one.
The couple welcomed their new son, Win Harrison Wilson, on Thursday. The happy baby boy weighs eight pounds and one ounce.
The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess, together in 2017. They also care for Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship.
